TN Assembly unanimously adopts resolution opposing Mekedatu dam project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river.

The resolution urged the Union government not to grant any technical or environmental clearances for the project and called upon the Central Water Commission not to process or approve Karnataka's Detailed Project Report.

It stated that Karnataka's unilateral proposal to construct the dam violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court's judgment, and lacks the consent of the basin states and approval of the Union government.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin proposed an amendment urging the Union government to establish a tribunal under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to resolve the Mekedatu dispute.

Replying to the discussion, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said detailed discussions on the issue had already been held on May 26 and legal steps were being taken for the formation of a separate tribunal on the Mekedatu dispute. He accepted the amendment proposed by the Leader of the Opposition, and it was incorporated into the resolution.

The amended resolution was then adopted unanimously by the House.

Leaders of all parties supported the resolution, raising concerns over the Mekedatu project and its potential impact on the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers.