TN to hold ‘social justice’ survey after caste enumeration

CHENNAI: The TVK government, on Thursday, promised to conduct a ‘social justice’ survey after the union government completes the caste enumeration along with the ongoing population census. Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu told TNIE that the government’s long-term objective is to carry out a comprehensive caste census across Tamil Nadu, but there is an immediate need for a focused survey of the Adi Dravidar population, similar to the exercise undertaken for tribal communities.

In his customary address at the Assembly on Thursday, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar said, “It is a fundamental policy of this government that true social justice lies in every community getting due representation. To fulfil this policy and promise, we will urge the centre to swiftly complete the caste enumeration in conjunction with the ongoing population census. After the union government completes the caste enumeration, the Government of Tamil Nadu will conduct the social justice survey.”

Asked how the social justice survey differs from the caste census to be conducted by the Central government, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu told reporters at the secretariat that it could be a socio-economic survey and that the state government would deliberate on its nature and how to conduct it.