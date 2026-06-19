Vellore Corporation continues to dump garbage in Palar, say residents

VELLORE: Less than a month after they were warned of a penalty if found dumping garbage into the Palar River, residents of Ward 17 in Vellore Corporation have accused corporation vehicles of continuing to dump waste here. Over 5,000 people residing in the area are exposed to dirty air, foul stench, and health risks from severe pollution.
P Hansika* (45), a resident of Thendral Nagar in Sathuvachari, had to aid her elderly parents, who had been living near the river for over three decades, shift out due to worsening pollution at a stretch of the river that residents dub a dumping ground for garbage. “I couldn’t risk my parents’ health. The smell is unbearable, and several residents have developed wheezing and breathing problems,” she said.
In January 2025, the Supreme Court directed authorities to prevent untreated discharges from industries and municipalities and address sewage and municipal solid waste pollution in the Palar river basin. However, the culprit is the corporation vehicles; they dump heaps of garbage collected from various parts of the city into the river at midnight, allege residents. “We wake up to the stench every day. During rains, the waste and wastewater flow onto the roads as there is inadequate drainage,” Hansika said.
The residents have repeatedly filed petitions to concerned authorities, with the latest one being addressed to Vellore Collectorate on May 13, 2026. What adds to their anger is the location of the ‘dumping site’, a stretch situated barely 500 metres from the Vellore Collectorate and the Superintendent of Police’s office. “If this cannot be stopped despite being so close to key government offices, how can the river be restored?” asked a resident.
Additionally, the area is also located near a matriculation school. Residents said the riverside has become unsafe after dark due to drunkards and anti-social activities.
When this TNIE reporter visited the stretch, heaps of waste, including plastic covers, thermocol, and liquor bottles, were found scattered here. Residents also alleged that meat waste and biomedical waste were being dumped there. Several cattle were seen feeding on the garbage.
Residents further alleged that the waste is periodically set on fire every one or two months, filling the neighbourhood with smoke and foul odour for around 10-15 days. The residents have demanded CCTV surveillance, action against those responsible for dumping waste and testing of groundwater quality in the area.
Interestingly, while the TNIE reporter was speaking to residents, a corporation vehicle approaching the dumping site turned back after noticing the gathering.
Corporation Commissioner R Lakshmanan said instructions had been issued to prohibit garbage dumping in the Palar river and riverbed areas and that strict action would be taken against staff found doing it. He added that biomining works being carried out at Kagithapattarai would be extended to the Thendral Nagar stretch.
*name changed upon request