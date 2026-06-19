Vijay has time to meet film actors, but not sexual abuse victims’ families: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: In its first major protest following the election, the Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday staged an agitation against the TVK government, accusing it of failing to ensure safety of women and children in the state.

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran cited several recent cases of sexual abuse involving children. Claiming that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had failed to respond adequately, he said, “None of these incidents were mentioned in the governor’s customary address. Vijay has not met the families of the victims, but has time to meet actors and film producers.”

Addressing the gathering, several leaders attacked CM Vijay, contrasting his on-screen image with his response to recent incidents of sexual violence. They said that while his on-screen personas often take extreme actions against those who harass women, Vijay had failed to even condemn recent cases of sexual abuse.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said Nagenthran was the only major political leader who had visited the family of the three-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Chennai. “Vijay went to Ariyalur over the NEET issue, but could not visit Coimbatore or Gummidipoondi to meet the families of children who were sexually abused and killed,” she said.