Youth’s ‘snakebite’ death: Tamil Nadu health department begins probe

TENKASI: A week after an alleged snakebite claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, Additional Director of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (ADMS) Dr A Pragalathan will conduct an inquiry on Friday into the allegations that government hospitals failed to provide treatment to the deceased, K Akash.

In a circular, Dr Premalatha, joint director of health services, Tenkasi, instructed doctors and staff of the health institutions concerned to be present with all relevant records.

She also advised them not to take leave on Friday. Further, Premalatha directed a private clinic in Alangulam, where Akash was administered first aid, to be prepared for the inspection by the ADMS.

Akash, who was bitten by a snake on June 3, died at the Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on June 10. His father A Krishnan submitted a petition to the district administration alleging that the government hospitals in VK Pudur and Alangulam had failed to treat his son.

Based on Krishnan’s complaint, the Surandai police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.