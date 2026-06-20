10 hours after vote, EPS questions validity of CM’s dam resolution

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 hours after the adoption of the Mekedatu resolution with an amendment, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged the adoption of the amended resolution violated the rules of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palaniswami said the AIADMK supported only the government resolution moved by the CM earlier and not the “portion inserted later”.

During the discussion on the resolution, opposition leader Udhayanidhi urged the CM to incorporate the demand for a separate tribunal under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, to adjudicate the Mekedatu dispute, in the resolution. The CM agreed to this and proposed an amendment to the resolution in this regard. Later, Speaker JCD Prabhakar put the “resolution, as amended” to a voice vote, and it was adopted unanimously by the House.

EPS said the AIADMK had supported only the original resolution and not the additional insertion. “The amended resolution cannot be treated as the original government resolution. Whom is this resolution intended to please,” he asked.

It may be noted that when the speaker put the “resolution, as amended” to a voice vote, EPS or his colleagues did not raise objection, but chose to object to it 10 hours later.