Can state varsity staff retirement age be 65: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider a representation seeking enhancement of the retirement age of faculty members in state universities from 60 to 65 years.

Justice P T Asha gave the direction on June 9 while disposing of a writ petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Federation of Universities Faculty Association (Tanfufa), which had approached the court after the higher education department’s alleged inaction on its memorandum.

The association moved the court on June 3, 2026, seeking direction to the state government to act on its representation dated November 28, 2025.

“Taking note of the limited relief sought, the court directed the government to consider the plea on merits and in accordance with law within eight weeks,” said association general secretary D Baskaran.

In its submission to the court, Tanfufa stated that a majority of the 22 state universities have nearly 50% faculty vacancies, largely due to the lack of regular recruitment over the years. The impending retirement of a large number of faculty members would further aggravate the crisis, affecting teaching quality, research output and academic standards, the association warned. Extending the retirement age would help retain experienced professors with decades of teaching and research expertise, thereby ensuring continuity in academic and administrative functions, it argued.