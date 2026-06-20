CB-CID files delayed charge sheet in alleged custodial death of 26-year-old

MADURAI: A day after the body of R Aakash (26), who died on March 8 due to alleged custodial torture, was cremated by police in Madurai city in compliance with the directions of Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday, the CB-CID filed a delayed charge sheet against six police personnel on Thursday.

A police official confirmed those who were named: Inspector Dhilip, SI Guhan, head constables Kalishwaran, Palani, Deivendran and Mahendran. The CB-CID filed a murder case, which also invoked sections under the SC/ST (PoA) Act.

As per procedure, the charge sheet must be filed within 60 days of the incident (which ended on May 7), however, the state police filed a charge sheet only by June 18. Earlier, police officials had told TNIE that they had conducted an inquiry into Aakash’s death but they were yet to receive a report from the judicial magistrate, which caused the delay in filing the charge sheet.

VCK North district secretary Deepam Sudarmozhi led a protest on Friday to condemn the CB-CID for making no arrest in the case. Speaking to TNIE, Sudarmozhi asked what stopped the CB-CID from arresting the accused in the case. “Was it because they were police? The department even refused to disclose the details to the family members,” she said.

The SC youth Aakash died while undergoing treatment allegedly after his right leg was broken by police on March 6 in connection with his involvement in a case.