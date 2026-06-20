CPM defends choice to back TVK-led govt

CHENNAI: Following a series of criticisms from DMK supporters over the Left parties extending their support to the TVK-led state government, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, in a detailed write-up published in their party’s mouthpiece Theekkathir, defended its decision to extend outside support to the Vijay-led government. He said it was the most practical option in the political situation that emerged after elections.

Shanmugam recalled the outcome of the Assembly polls, where no party or alliance had secured a clear majority. He noted that TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats and therefore had the first right to form the government.

Shanmugam said the CPM had considered three options — supporting TVK, supporting an AIADMK regime backed by DMK and allowing a situation that could lead to President’s Rule or another election. The party rejected the latter two options as they would have been politically wrong, he added.

Shanmugam said the TVK had assured the Left that it would uphold secular values and provide clean governance. The CPM would support measures that benefit the people and oppose policies that go against public interest, he added.