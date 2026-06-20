‘Dalit’ is a term of unity for the oppressed: Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu joined the discussion and offered a different view. He said the term ‘Dalit’ had been widely promoted by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi as part of its struggle against caste discrimination. According to him, the word had become a symbol of unity for oppressed communities across India and represented more than just a label.

Vanni Arasu said the term had helped bring together people facing caste-based discrimination and had gained socio-political significance over the years. Referring to debates involving Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi on how marginalised communities should be addressed, he said names and identities carried political and social meaning.

At the same time, the minister said there was nothing wrong in using the term ‘Adi Dravidar’, as it was also officially recognised and linked to the name of the government department dealing with the welfare of these communities.

The discussion ended without any formal decision, but highlighted differing views on the terminology used to refer to SC communities.