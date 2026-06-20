Debate breaks out over National Anthem being played twice in House

CHENNAI: A heated debate broke out at the Assembly on Friday during the discussion on the motion thanking the governor’s address, with the DMK accusing the government of breaking long-standing House traditions by rendering the National Anthem twice on Thursday.

Former minister and DMK MLA S S Sivasankar questioned the need to render the anthem before the governor’s address and again after the proceedings. He said the Assembly had traditionally rendered the Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu before the governor’s speech and the National Anthem after the governor’s address. Referring to the change, he said doubts were growing about a possible understanding between the ruling TVK and the BJP.

Sivasankar also said many of the policy positions mentioned in the address, including opposition to the three-language policy, NEET and support for fishermen’s welfare, were similar to those pursued by the previous DMK government.

Joining the debate, DMK MLA Austin said Assembly traditions had been violated. He recalled that former governor R N Ravi had made several attempts to alter established practices, but those efforts had failed under the previous government. He alleged that the governor had now succeeded in changing the convention.