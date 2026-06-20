DMK MP Kalanidhi’s son, three others booked for cheating

CHENNAI: The Anna Nagar police registered a case against four persons, including Siddharth, son of North Chennai DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, DMK councillor Rani Ravichandran, the MP’s assistant Asaithambi and Adhinarayanan, following allegations of cheating, criminal intimidation and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, the case was booked based on a complaint lodged by Anbarasu (67). The police said the dispute stems from a property transaction involving a power of attorney document. Anbarasu alleged the suspects failed to honour the financial commitments agreed upon as part of the deal. He further alleged they subjected him to caste-based insults during the dispute, prompting him to approach the police.

Police said the complaint pertains to a property comprising a building and about 14 grounds of land on Anna Salai. The complainant also claimed the property had been mortgaged to a bank and that he suffered losses in the transaction. Further investigation is under way.