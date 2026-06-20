Eight-year-old killed after van runs over her in Yercaud

SALEM: An eight-year-old schoolgirl was killed in a tragic accident at Yercaud on Friday morning after she was run over by a school van on her way to school.

The deceased was identified as K Menagha, a resident of the Vazhavandhi hilly area in Yercaud. She was studying at the panchayat union primary school in Mundagampadi. Like other students from her village, she used to go to school in a private van arranged for children from the area.

Police said students from various hamlets in the hill region are first picked up by a van. The students are then transported to a common transfer point near Lady’s Seat. From there, they are shifted to other vehicles based on the schools they attend, police added.