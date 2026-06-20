Eight-year-old killed after van runs over her in Yercaud

SALEM: An eight-year-old schoolgirl was killed in a tragic accident at Yercaud on Friday morning after she was run over by a school van on her way to school.
The deceased was identified as K Menagha, a resident of the Vazhavandhi hilly area in Yercaud. She was studying at the panchayat union primary school in Mundagampadi. Like other students from her village, she used to go to school in a private van arranged for children from the area.
Police said students from various hamlets in the hill region are first picked up by a van. The students are then transported to a common transfer point near Lady’s Seat. From there, they are shifted to other vehicles based on the schools they attend, police added.
On Friday, at 8 am, a van owned and driven by B Ranganathan (42) of K Puthur village had picked up students from Vazhavandhi and brought them to the transfer point near Lady’s Seat. After reaching the spot, the students got out of the vehicle to board another van bound for their respective schools.
Police said Menaga had also gotten down from the vehicle and was moving towards the van that was to take her to the Mundagampadi school. At that moment, Ranganathan allegedly moved the van forward and ran over the child. The girl was immediately rushed to Yercaud Government Hospital, however, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Yercaud police reached the scene and conducted inquiries. The body was later sent for postmortem examination, and the driver, Ranganathan, was arrested in connection with the incident. Police have registered a case.