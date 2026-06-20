Gold heist: Tiruchy residents worried over cops’ poor recovery in crime cases

TIRUCHY: The poor recovery rate by police in cases of chain-snatching, house break-ins and thefts reported across Tiruchy city over the past six months has triggered concern among residents. Sources said at least six crime cases were reported every month from December 2025 to June 17, taking the total number to 31. Only five per cent of the stolen 282 sovereigns of gold jewellery have been recovered so far.

Two successive incidents of chain-snatching on June 16 and 17 triggered anxiety among residents. Several major burglaries were also reported over the past six months. Though four persons were nabbed who had allegedly burgled a gold trader’s house on Periya Chetty Street on April 25, the stolen 1 kg gold is yet to be recovered. No breakthrough has been made in a case reported on March 19 in which thieves broke open a car at supermarket in Palpannai and took away 23.5 sovereigns and a laptop.

Residents of KK Nagar and surrounding areas say the locality witnesses crimes frequently. On, Eight sovereigns and 18.5 sovereigns of gold were stolen respectively on January 9 and March 18.

Chain-snatching cases targeting women have been reported in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Vayalur Road, KK Nagar, Renga Nagar and Melachinthamani. Residents urged police to intensify surveillance, strengthen night patrols, install additional CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas and improve investigation efforts to increase the recovery of stolen property.