Heavy rain likely in 10 Tamil Nadu districts as Southwest Monsoon set to strengthen

CHENNAI: As the upper air circulation and trough area persists, heavy rain is expected to occur in more than ten districts around the Western Ghats area of Tamil Nadu from June 21.

The latest weather bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said that a significant shift in weather patterns was expected from Sunday, paving the way for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon.

Accordingly, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari districts, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli district.

The data further added that due to heavy rain, maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by four to five degrees Celsius over several rain-predicted districts in Tamil Nadu.

Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district received maximum rainfall of nine cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, followed by Kakkudi in Ramanathapuram that recorded eight cm of rain during the same period.

Fishermen were warned that squally winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin area.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to get some respite from the heat, with light to moderate evening showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated places.