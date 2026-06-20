Lack of bus service forces children in Pothiyampalayam to drop out of school

COIMBATORE: The absence of bus services to Pothiyampalayam village in Coimbatore for over a decade has severely affected the education of many children of the Schedule Caste (SC) community, forcing many to drop out of school.

When TNIE visited Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation located about two kilometres from Pothiyampalayam in Annur block, on Wednesday, where around 50 families reside, it found at least ten children aged between 11 and 17 staying in the village instead of attending school, citing the lack of a bus facility. A few children are also employed as child labourers.

K Pradeep (13), who has dropped out of school, said that due to the lack of bus services, he was unable to continue his studies after Class 5, since the Government Higher Secondary School in Vagarayampalayam is about five kilometres away. He said that he would return to school if a bus service was introduced to his village.

P Ramya, said that presently, she studies in Class 9 at Vagarayampalayam school and her father takes her and her sister to school by bike every day and picks them up in the morning and evening.

"At least one or two days a week, we cannot go to school because our father goes out for coolie work in the early morning. As a result, our studies are affected," she said.

Ramesh, who works at a two-wheeler workshop, said he dropped out of government school in Chellappampalayam after Class 8. "My brother used to take me to school and pick me up every day. As he could not continue doing so, I dropped out and joined work in a nearby area," he said. "Others have also dropped out and are employed at motor workshops, water-wash centres and other establishments," he added.