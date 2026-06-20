LBP farmers worried about losing water to other irrigation projects

ERODE: While water is currently being supplied to waterbodies under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) farmers have urged the district administration to establish a system to supply water to this project from the Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar).
However, water resources department (WRD) officials told TNIE that due to recent rains, water is currently being taken for the Athikadavu project from surplus water flowing through local catchment drains of the Bhavani River. They also stated that there is no interference with the rights of other irrigation projects, including LBP.
The Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, a special project of the state government, is being implemented by the WRD across Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore. About 1,045 waterbodies are connected under this project. Currently, water is being provided to waterbodies under this project. Against this backdrop, farmers dependent on irrigation systems such as LBP have urged that a proper system be formed, stating that it is not right to simply take water whenever surplus flows in the river to the Athikadavu project.
S Periyasamy, president of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said, "We are not opposed to providing water to the Athikadavu project. Currently, water level in the dam is low. Water should be provided to this project only if surplus water is released from the dam. However, for the past few days, water has been provided to the waterbodies under the scheme. Consequently, we, LBP farmers, suspect that water is being taken from the dam in violation of norms."
"A system has been established to supply water to the LBP, Kalingarayan, Thadapalli and Arakkankottai irrigation systems that depend on the dam. Similarly, a system must be created to distribute water for the Athikadavu project. No more than 1.5 tmc should be taken," he added.
On Friday, farmers lodged their grievance with the district administration regarding this. However, WRD officials have denied these charges.
A senior official of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project said, "This is the first project in the state where water is pumped to waterbodies through pipelines. 1.5 tmc of water can be taken for this project from the surplus water released into Bhavani River, after meeting requirements of the LBP, Kalingarayan, Thadapalli and Arakkankottai irrigation systems. Due to recent rains, surplus water is currently flowing in the Bhavani River through local catchment drains. We are currently taking surplus water from the Bhavani River flowing into the Cauvery. Water is not being taken from the dam," the official added.
"On Friday, the surplus level was at 298 cusecs. From this, 180 cusecs was taken for the Athikadavu project," the official added.