LBP farmers worried about losing water to other irrigation projects

ERODE: While water is currently being supplied to waterbodies under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) farmers have urged the district administration to establish a system to supply water to this project from the Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar).

However, water resources department (WRD) officials told TNIE that due to recent rains, water is currently being taken for the Athikadavu project from surplus water flowing through local catchment drains of the Bhavani River. They also stated that there is no interference with the rights of other irrigation projects, including LBP.

The Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, a special project of the state government, is being implemented by the WRD across Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore. About 1,045 waterbodies are connected under this project. Currently, water is being provided to waterbodies under this project. Against this backdrop, farmers dependent on irrigation systems such as LBP have urged that a proper system be formed, stating that it is not right to simply take water whenever surplus flows in the river to the Athikadavu project.

S Periyasamy, president of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said, "We are not opposed to providing water to the Athikadavu project. Currently, water level in the dam is low. Water should be provided to this project only if surplus water is released from the dam. However, for the past few days, water has been provided to the waterbodies under the scheme. Consequently, we, LBP farmers, suspect that water is being taken from the dam in violation of norms."