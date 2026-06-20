Live House proceedings blacked out despite TN govt’s ‘promise’

CHENNAI: Barely a month after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay declared that his government would not restrict live Assembly broadcasts as it would prevent people from hearing opposition voices, the live broadcast of the state Assembly proceedings was blacked out on Friday during the debate on the governor’s customary address, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

The live stream on the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s official YouTube channel ran for nearly four hours and 53 minutes. However, only the first hour and 27 minutes of the proceedings were broadcasted. For the remainder, viewers were shown a holding screen stating that the debate was under way.

While the discussion on the Mekedatu resolution was broadcast in full, the live feed stopped when the House took up the Motion of Thanks to the governor’s address, a debate where the opposition criticised the government.

The DMK and AIADMK came down heavily on the government for reneging on its promise. Criticising the move, the DMK’s IT wing alleged that the broadcast was halted ahead of opposition’s criticism of the government. In a social media post, it claimed opposition MLAs had raised questions on issues including the government’s election promises, law and order and incidents of sexual assault in the state, while accusing the CM and ministers of failing to respond to several of the points raised in the House.