Madurai DCPU accountant alleges contract non-renewal after legal fight for staff regularisation

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man, who until March this year worked as accountant with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Madurai, has alleged that his contract was not renewed over his efforts to secure regularisation and service benefits for long-serving contractual staff by moving court. He has submitted petitions with the Madurai district collector as well as the social welfare minister seeking extension of his service.

R Pitchaimani joined the Madurai DCPU as an accountant in August 2012. He was among more than 500 personnel engaged on consolidated pay under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, now known as Mission Vatsalya.

For years, Pitchaimani said he handled accounts for the DCPU, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and children’s homes. Department records show that his contractual engagement had been renewed periodically for over a decade.

After nearly 14 years, looking for a change in the system, Pitchaimani said he approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking regularisation of service and time-scale pay for employees working under Mission Vatsalya.

In November 2025, the high court directed the social welfare department and other authorities concerned to consider his representation and pass appropriate orders within eight weeks. He also filed a contempt petition after alleged official inaction.