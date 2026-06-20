Madurai DCPU accountant alleges contract non-renewal after legal fight for staff regularisation

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man, who until March this year worked as accountant with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Madurai, has alleged that his contract was not renewed over his efforts to secure regularisation and service benefits for long-serving contractual staff by moving court. He has submitted petitions with the Madurai district collector as well as the social welfare minister seeking extension of his service.
R Pitchaimani joined the Madurai DCPU as an accountant in August 2012. He was among more than 500 personnel engaged on consolidated pay under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, now known as Mission Vatsalya.
For years, Pitchaimani said he handled accounts for the DCPU, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and children’s homes. Department records show that his contractual engagement had been renewed periodically for over a decade.
After nearly 14 years, looking for a change in the system, Pitchaimani said he approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking regularisation of service and time-scale pay for employees working under Mission Vatsalya.
In November 2025, the high court directed the social welfare department and other authorities concerned to consider his representation and pass appropriate orders within eight weeks. He also filed a contempt petition after alleged official inaction.
“The DCPU would ordinarily send its recommendation to the district collector, who would renew our contracts every year. But in March 2026, the power to issue appointment and extension proceedings for accountants was transferred to the Tamil Nadu State Child Protection Society (which falls under the children welfare directorate). Even though the district child protection officer recommended extension of my contract for another year, my services were terminated,” Pitchaimani told TNIE.
Documents show that the Madurai district child protection officer had recommended renewal of Pitchaimani’s contractual engagement for the period from April 2026 to March 2027, following the annual performance appraisal process.
Pitchaimani alleged that the termination was linked to his efforts to secure regularisation and service benefits.
Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Secretary Pallavi Baldev, however, dismissed the allegations. “Several employees file court cases, and we can’t hold them back from doing so. It was purely based on performance that his (Pitchaimani) contract was not extended,” she told TNIE.