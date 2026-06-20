NEET aspirant ends life in Edappadi amid exam-related stress

SALEM: A 19-year-old student from Vellalapuram in Edappadi, who was preparing for the NEET examination, ended her life on Friday afternoon, allegedly under stress due to her exam preparation.

The deceased, identified as S Gopika, had completed her schooling in 2024 and had been preparing for the NEET examination for the past two years. Her father works in a salon and is a daily wage worker, while her mother is a homemaker, relatives said. They also added the family was not in a financial position to afford NEET coaching classes, and she had been preparing on her own over the years.

Sources said she had appeared for the NEET examination on three occasions, including the test conducted on May 3, 2026. She was also preparing for the re-examination scheduled for June 21 in connection with the reported paper leak controversy.