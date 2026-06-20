Patch-milling on Mettupalayam Road turns death trap for motorists

COIMBATORE: Motorists using the busy Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore have raised serious concerns over the condition of the stretch between Vellakinar Pirivu and Thudiyalur, alleging that ongoing patch-milling works have made the road more dangerous.
According to road users, officials of the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department have milled only selected damaged portions of the carriageway instead of resurfacing the entire stretch. The uneven road surface, marked by multiple milled patches, has become a major challenge for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.
"The road has become a death trap, especially during the night. The milled portions appear suddenly, forcing riders to brake or swerve at the last moment. It is extremely risky for two-wheelers," said R Jagadeesh, a daily commuter from Thudiyalur.
Another motorist, M Pradeep, said the patchwork approach was creating confusion and inconvenience. "Either the authorities should mill the entire road and lay a fresh surface, or they should stop digging portions randomly. The present condition is worse than before," he said.
Residents and motorists pointed out that the stretch carries heavy traffic, including buses, goods vehicles and school transport, making road safety a critical concern. Many fear that the uneven surfaces could lead to accidents, especially during rains when the milled sections may not be clearly visible.
Responding to concerns, a senior National Highways official told TNIE that the milling was carried out as part of planned repair works. "The damaged portions were milled to facilitate patch repairs, which will be completed shortly. Due to a lack of funds, we are currently unable to mill and relay the entire stretch," the official said.
The official added that a proposal seeking government funds for the complete resurfacing of the road has already been submitted. "We have requested funds from the government to lay a new road along the entire damaged stretch. Until then, patch repairs will be undertaken as a temporary measure," the official said.