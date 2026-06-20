Patch-milling on Mettupalayam Road turns death trap for motorists

COIMBATORE: Motorists using the busy Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore have raised serious concerns over the condition of the stretch between Vellakinar Pirivu and Thudiyalur, alleging that ongoing patch-milling works have made the road more dangerous.

According to road users, officials of the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department have milled only selected damaged portions of the carriageway instead of resurfacing the entire stretch. The uneven road surface, marked by multiple milled patches, has become a major challenge for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

"The road has become a death trap, especially during the night. The milled portions appear suddenly, forcing riders to brake or swerve at the last moment. It is extremely risky for two-wheelers," said R Jagadeesh, a daily commuter from Thudiyalur.

Another motorist, M Pradeep, said the patchwork approach was creating confusion and inconvenience. "Either the authorities should mill the entire road and lay a fresh surface, or they should stop digging portions randomly. The present condition is worse than before," he said.