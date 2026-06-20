Salem's Thirumanimutharu choked with toxic foam, dyeing effluents spark concerns

SALEM: Thick layers of toxic foam were seen accumulating across stretches of Thirumanimutharu river in Salem following heavy rains on Thursday, with visible pollution allegedly caused by the discharge of untreated dyeing effluents once again, sparking concern among farmers and environmental activists over the recurring contamination of the water body that ultimately joins the Cauvery river system.

The river, which originates in the Salem region and flows through several urban and semi-urban pockets before merging with the Cauvery at Nanjai Edayar village, has multiple feeder streams along its course and serves as a crucial source of irrigation for agricultural lands in surrounding areas. But, the pollution has increasingly affected its usability.

Farmers and activists said the river has been subjected to industrial pollution for several decades due to continuous discharge of untreated wastewater. M Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Natural Farmers' Association, said, "This has been a persistent issue for more than 30 years, yet no permanent solution has been implemented. Dyeing effluents have been entering the river for decades, particularly in areas such as Uthamasolapuram, Kalarampatti and Erumapalayam, making the water completely unfit for agriculture and affecting farmers who depend on it."