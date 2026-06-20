Salem's Thirumanimutharu choked with toxic foam, dyeing effluents spark concerns

SALEM: Thick layers of toxic foam were seen accumulating across stretches of Thirumanimutharu river in Salem following heavy rains on Thursday, with visible pollution allegedly caused by the discharge of untreated dyeing effluents once again, sparking concern among farmers and environmental activists over the recurring contamination of the water body that ultimately joins the Cauvery river system.
The river, which originates in the Salem region and flows through several urban and semi-urban pockets before merging with the Cauvery at Nanjai Edayar village, has multiple feeder streams along its course and serves as a crucial source of irrigation for agricultural lands in surrounding areas. But, the pollution has increasingly affected its usability.
Farmers and activists said the river has been subjected to industrial pollution for several decades due to continuous discharge of untreated wastewater. M Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Natural Farmers' Association, said, "This has been a persistent issue for more than 30 years, yet no permanent solution has been implemented. Dyeing effluents have been entering the river for decades, particularly in areas such as Uthamasolapuram, Kalarampatti and Erumapalayam, making the water completely unfit for agriculture and affecting farmers who depend on it."
He further said the problem is not confined to Salem alone, as the river ultimately merges with the Cauvery at Nanjai Edayar, raising concerns that pollutants are being carried into a larger river system that supports irrigation and drinking water needs across multiple districts. He urged the government to take immediate action and called for a comprehensive investigation by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).
R P Gopinath, State President of the Environment Protection organisation, said, "The situation becomes more severe during heavy rainfall, when accumulated effluents from dyeing units and sago industries are released into streams. These discharges mix with stormwater and result in thick foam formation across the river surface, clearly indicating the level of untreated industrial waste entering the system."
He added that the recurring foam formation during monsoon periods highlights the absence of a lasting solution, despite repeated complaints and long-standing demands for action from local communities and environmental groups.
Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Salem were not available for a comment.