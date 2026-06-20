Shankar moves Madras HC seeking CBI probe on ex-CoP

CHENNAI: Alleging that the state government has failed to take appropriate action against incumbent director of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) A Arun based on adverse comments passed by a division bench over the misuse of official position, YouTuber ‘Savukku’ A Shankar has moved a petition in the high court seeking to order a CBI probe.

The petitioner said a vacation bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan had censured the former Chennai police commissioner for misusing his position to order detention of a realtor under the Goondas Act following complaints of cheating. The state has not taken the findings of the court with seriousness they deserve; by this time, the state ought to have initiated appropriate action, Shankar said, adding that the failure of the state to do so gives rise to a reasonable apprehension, thereby necessitating an independent investigation by the CBI.

Shankar said a representation was made in vain to the vigilance commissioner on June 2 seeking action.