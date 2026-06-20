‘Singapen task force held 2,700 awareness camps in TN’: School Education Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan informed the Assembly on Friday that in addition to patrolling and protecting women, more than 2,700 awareness campaigns were conducted by the recently launched Singapen Special Task Force. According to him, awareness campaigns were organised in 1,315 educational institutions and 1,418 public places. The force also investigated 69 cases and traced a missing child and a woman, safely reuniting them with their families.

He further added that only the first phase of the programme has been introduced, and that additional phases will be introduced in the coming months. Replying to issues raised by DMK MLA S Austin during the debate on the motion thanking the governor’s address, Rajmohan said the government had intensified its action against drugs and crime. He added that between June 3 and June 16, police registered 473 drug-related cases and arrested 672 persons.

Across TN’s 38 districts, narcotic substances worth over Rs 10.56 crore were seized and destroyed, the minister said, adding that police booked around 14,000 cases against drunken driving during the period.