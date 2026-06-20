Spot admission for 103 TN students at special grievance camp

MADURAI: In all 103 students got spot admission in government arts and science colleges, government polytechnics and government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at a special grievance camp held at the Collectorate on Friday.

The camp was organised by the district administration as part of the efforts to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

A majority of the 262 students who attended the camp was from government schools.

The camp targeted students who have not yet applied for higher education and those requiring assistance, including students who have lost both parents, single-parent students without financial support, students with disabilities, those in need of educational loans, and students seeking guidance on higher education admissions.

Speaking to TNIE, S Santheeswari, a differently abled student from Government Higher Secondary School, Thiruvathavur, said that although she scored 389 out of 600 in the Class 12 public examination, she was uncertain about continuing her education due to her family's poor financial condition. "I participated in the camp on my class teacher's advice. Now, I am planning to pursue a diploma in Plastic Technology at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Madurai," she said.