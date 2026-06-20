Tamil Nadu appoints Seema Agrawal, Sandeep Mittal to key posts After retired IPS officers resign

CHENNAI: Following the resignation of two retired IPS officers from top government positions, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed two officers to the vacant posts. Seema Agrawal, DGP and Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, will hold full additional charge as Chairman of the Fire Commission.

DGP Sandeep Mittal has been posted as Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), while ADGP R Dhinakaran will take over as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai. The appointments come days after retired DGPs Shankar Jiwal and Sunil Kumar stepped down from the Fire Commission and TNUSRB, respectively.

According to a G.O. issued on Friday, Agrawal, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of heading the Fire Commission while continuing in her present role. The Fire Commission was constituted by the then DMK government in 2025.

The reshuffle also places Sandeep Mittal at the helm of TNUSRB, the agency responsible for recruitment to the state’s uniformed services. To fill the vacancy created by his transfer, R Dhinakaran has been posted as ADGP, Armed Police, by downgrading the DGP post.