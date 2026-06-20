Three VAOs among nine arrested in anti-graft drive

Meanwhile, courts in three corruption cases delivered convictions during the week. On June 18, the Karur principal district and sessions court sentenced former Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare officer Jawahar and two cooperative society functionaries, Ganesan and Thangavel, to four years’ imprisonment for tampering with government records.

On Friday, a special court in Tirunelveli sentenced a former Kalakad town panchayat chairman and executive officer to three years’ rigorous imprisonment in a revenue-loss case. On the same day, the Tiruvarur court sentenced junior engineer Ramalingam to four years’ imprisonment for bribery.

On Thursday, a DVAC inspector, Vimala, was placed under suspension after an internal inquiry found that she allegedly attempted to extort money.