TN colleges hold bridge courses to strengthen English support for UG students

TIRUCHY: With a sizeable number of Tamil-medium students enrolling in English-medium undergraduate programmes every year, arts and science colleges in Tiruchy say the English-language component in the mandatory induction programme is often insufficient, prompting many institutions to conduct separate bridge courses to help students make a smoother transition.

Under the Higher Education Department’s standard operating procedure for first-year induction, colleges are required to include sessions aimed at improving English communication. However, faculty members say the time allotted for induction is not enough for many students to gain confidence in the language.

K Angammal, Principal of EVR Periyar Government Arts and Science College, said the institution conducts a special bridge course in English alongside the induction programme from the past 10 years for students from Tamil-medium schools. “Earlier, the English department faculty handled these sessions. Now we bring in experts in communication and soft skills so that students do not feel they are attending another routine class. The sessions are activity-based and aimed at building confidence,” she said.