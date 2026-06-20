TNGECL to create five zones to speed up green projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is restructuring its renewable energy administration, with the state granting approval to the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to create five new Non-Conventional Energy Source (NCES) zones across the state to speed up the implementation of wind and solar power projects, Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar said on Friday.

The move comes shortly after the closure of the NCES circles at Tirunelveli and Udumalpet and the recent suspension of a superintending engineer and an executive engineer.

The restructuring is looking to improve administrative efficiency and speed up the execution of wind and solar power projects. The new zones will coordinate, monitor and implement renewable energy projects under the supervision of assistant executive engineers. Additional project monitoring and implementation responsibilities have also been created at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board headquarters in Chennai.