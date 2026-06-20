TVK preps for annual education awards to keep up youth link

A district secretary in the western region, who had been with Vijay since the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam days, said that it was an attempt by the party to keep their presence alive among the children and parents. “Although we have been helping the needy ever since our fan club days, we took it forward as a movement and our leader (Vijay) himself started to meet the children and give away awards after forming the party,” the district secretary told TNIE.

“Once the lists are received from all districts, the leadership will take a call on the date, venue and other arrangements. Like previous years, the event is likely to be held in a single phase,” a senior party functionary told TNIE.

The annual event has gained prominence since TVK president Vijay began personally honouring meritorious students and distributing scholarships. Last year nearly 600 students from across TN participated in the function, where Vijay urged youngsters to focus on education and social responsibility. Sources said the party is keen on maintaining the format adopted in the last two years, with Vijay expected to present the awards and interact with students. An official announcement on the programme is expected shortly.