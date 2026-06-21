1.4 lakh candidates in TN to write NEET re-exam

CHENNAI: Around 1.42 lakh candidates will take the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination that will be conducted in 307 centres across the state on Sunday, director of school education S Kannappan said on Saturday. Candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at the scheduled reporting time to facilitate smooth security checks.

NEET-UG 2026 was first held on May 3. However, it was cancelled and rescheduled due to a question paper leak.

Meanwhile, NTA has released an advisory for candidates regarding dress code and permissible items at the examination centres. Candidates should wear light clothing, may wear full-sleeve garments or woollen if required, slippers and low-heeled are the preferred footwear. Candidates wearing high-heeled footwear may be subjected to additional checks.

NTA has advised candidates to carry transparent water bottles inside the examination halls. Admit cards should be carried in transparent plastic pouches. Candidates are permitted to wear articles or objects of faith including religious symbols, kalawas, turbans, hijabs, or similar items, however, they are advised to report to the examination centre well in advance to facilitate thorough frisking.

Candidates are also prohibited from carrying any electronic device inside the examination hall. Metallic items, large belt buckles, heavy jewellery and accessories are not permitted inside the examination halls.