After 80 days of trouble, LPG supply back to normal in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The LPG domestic consumers, going through a tough time in the last 80-odd days due to the shortage induced by the West Asia war, can heave a sigh of relief now, as the supply has returned to normalcy in most parts of the state, particularly in Chennai.

The consumers in the city are now receiving cylinders within three to four days of booking, while those in suburbans are getting deliveries within five to six days. In rural areas, the waiting period has come down to less than seven days.

The data maintained by the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department, which has been monitoring the LPG supplies across Tamil Nadu, reveal the overall backlog of cylinder requests has fallen sharply from 38 lakh on March 28 to 14.2 lakh on June 15.

“The average daily LPG bookings fell from 8.2 lakh during March 28 to 31 to 3.7 lakh as of June 15, indicating a significant drop in demand pressure. The daily supplies range from 4.2 lakh to 4.5 lakh cylinders. Since supplies now exceed bookings, the backlog is expected to reduce substantially within the next 10 to 15 days. Around 98% of normal supply has been resumed,” an official said.

The supply of domestic LPG cylinders was severely disrupted across the state from the fourth week of March due to the West Asia conflict, forcing consumers to wait nearly 20 days after booking for delivery. Since the Union government mandates a minimum gap of 25 days between bookings, a large number of consumers are forced to wait 45 to 50 days to replace their cylinders.