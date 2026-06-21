Chennai Port handles record 3,600 cruise passengers in a day

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port Authority processed a record-breaking 3,600 cruise passengers in a single day on Saturday, as the arrival of the liner ‘MV Empress’ opened a three-month cruise season intended to establish the city as a ‘homeport’ for maritime tourism on India’s east coast. The flagship luxury vessel operated by Cordelia Cruises, spanning 210m in length and 30m in beam, is one of the largest passenger cruise ships.

The turnaround — 1,800 passengers disembarking and a similar number boarding — was described by port officials as the largest such operation the facility has handled, and comes as Indian ports compete for a still-nascent cruise market. The reception for arriving passengers, organised jointly by the Chennai Port Authority and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, leaned heavily on cultural presentation: tilak markings, garlands, and a classical music recital at the West Quay berth.

‘MV Empress’ is scheduled to make 21 voyages out of Chennai between June and August, anchoring Chennai Port as the premier gateway to southeast India. The port has been serving as a homeport with itineraries reaching Sri Lankan ports including Hambantota, as well as Visakhapatnam and Puducherry along India’s eastern seaboard.

The push coincides with the opening of a refurbished international cruise terminal at West Quay IV, a 4,103-sqm facility built to process up to 800 passengers an hour, with integrated customs and immigration counters, and modern baggage screening.