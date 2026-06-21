Coimbatore social worker spreads hope, remembrance through unique crematorium initiative

COIMBATORE: There is a poignant cruelty in entering a crematorium with the remains of a loved one, only to leave with their absence ringing louder than ever. Yet, at the Aathupalam crematorium in Coimbatore, the ache for hope in the hearts of the family is met by a simple symbol of remembrance, peace, and life itself — a small, green sapling.

Behind that act stands 55-year-old K Rajasethumurali, a Class 9 dropout from Kuniyamuthur, whose own childhood struggles fuel his two-decade journey of service.

Rajasethumurali was born in a family where his mother was the sole breadwinner. With an irresponsible father and mounting hardships at home, education became a luxury beyond reach. Forced to discontinue his studies after Class 9, he took up any job that came his way.

“Amid those difficult years, I had made a promise to myself. If I ever get an opportunity in life, I would help those who are suffering,” he recalls. That promise became the foundation of a life dedicated to serving others.

Rajasethumurali began collecting leftover food from weddings, temple festivals, and family functions and distributing it to poor families in villages around Coimbatore. People who witnessed his sincerity began cooking extra food during occasions and handed it over to distribute to those in need. Encouraged by the support, he formally established the trust “Pasiyara Soru” in 2000, eventually touching lives in ways beyond imagination.