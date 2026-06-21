IUML breaks ties with DMK, third time in 64 years

CHENNAI: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday announced that it has officially broken its 64-year-old alliance with the DMK, marking only the third time the party has walked out on the DMK since they first partnered in 1962.

The decision was taken at the party’s state general council meeting held in Chennai. One of the resolutions adopted at the meeting said the party had supported the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government after respecting the mandate given by the people in the 2026 Assembly election. It also noted the IUML is part of the government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and that, under the present political situation, it is not possible for the party to continue in the DMK alliance.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen said the party had been a long-time ally of the DMK and had won elections only as part of the DMK-led alliance. He said the IUML had expected the DMK alliance to return to power and had campaigned strongly for it during the election.

However, after the results were announced, the party leadership held discussions with DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders before deciding to extend support to the TVK government without any conditions to avoid political uncertainty in the state.

It may be noted that the IUML was not part of the DMK-led alliance between 1999 and 2004 when the DMK aligned with the BJP.