Kuniyamuthur underground sewerage project yet to be put to use

COIMBATORE: A major underground sewerage (UGD) project intended to transform sanitation infrastructure in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur, two areas that were merged with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), is yet to be formally commissioned despite all works having been completed.

The project, executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board on behalf of the corporation, was sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. According to official records, the project initially received administrative approval in October 2017 and was later revised in February 2019, taking the total project cost to over Rs 590 crore and funded by AMRUT, the state government and local body funding.

Sources said the delay in commissioning the project is largely due to the pending availability of dates from the chief minister for its formal inauguration. Designed with a planning horizon extending up to 2050, the project aims to meet the wastewater management needs of the rapidly growing Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur regions. The system has been designed to handle sewage generated by an estimated population of 3.92 lakh people by 2035 and 5.17 lakh people by 2050.

Under the project, the two localities have been divided into 14 sewerage zones. Wastewater from households is collected through a network of 390.19 kilometres of underground sewer lines, supported by 15 pumping stations and 10 lifting stations. The collected sewage is transported through 48.69 kilometres of pumping mains to a sewage treatment plant established within the Vellalore dumpyard.