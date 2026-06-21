Madras HC appoints retired IAS officer as Pachaiyappa's Trust poll official

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has appointed retired IAS officer Mrutyunjay Sarangi as the election officer for conducting the polls to the Pachaiyappa’s Trust and directed him to submit a poll schedule by July 30.

The order in this regard was passed by a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and K Kumaresh Babu while hearing the review application filed against a 2023 order of the court.

The bench directed the election officer to work in coordination with the administrator of the trust board, Justice V Parthiban, a retired HC judge.

Directing him to finalise the draft poll schedule in consultation with the administrator and submit it before the court by July 30, the bench said he shall ensure that the election notification is published in not less than 14 days before the polling date.

It also made modifications in the eligibility criteria for a trustee and right of the voters.