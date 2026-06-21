Madras HC pans DVAC, directs SIT to probe cash seizure at fire official’s office

MADURAI: Expressing apprehension about the impartiality of the investigation being carried out by the DVAC into the seizure of Rs 2.25 lakh from the office of the deputy director (DD) of Fire and Rescue Services in Tirunelveli in 2025, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The SIT should also probe those who allegedly planted the cash in the office in connivance with officials of DVAC and Department of Fire and Rescue Services, the court said.

Justice B Pugalendhi, who issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions seeking to transfer the two cases to the CBI, said the motive for placing the cash could be related to fire safety licence scam.

The bench directed the Director General of Police (HoPF) to form the SIT under DIG Salem Range Santhosh Hadimani. It also allowed the DIG to pick his own team for investigation.

SIT should look into the allegations raised against the officials of both the departments in an unbiased manner and finish the probe within three months. The team should file a status report by October 7, the court said.

The court also directed the head of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services to examine issues such as issuing of licence and its periodic renewal process by stating it should not become a source of harament for applicants or a means for misuse of official position.