NEET aspirant dies by suicide at her house in TN's Palacode day before exam

DHARMAPURI: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, who was scheduled to attend the exam on Sunday, died by suicide at her residence near Palacode on Saturday.

The victim, R Roshini from Endapatti village near Palacode, had completed Class 12 last year and was preparing for NEET at a private coaching centre in Namakkal. She had returned home two months ago and was involved in self-study, said sources.

Palacode police sources said, "On Saturday, the girl's father Ramakrishnan (48), who works at Palacode Cooperative Sugarmill, returned home. When he checked the room upstairs where Roshini stayed, she was found dead by suicide. Upon hearing Ramakrishnan’s screams, neighbours reached the spot and notified Palacode police. Roshini’s mother R Kalaiselvi (38) was working in a private company in Krishnagiri. She took the unfortunate step when her parents and siblings were not home."

Commenting on whether Roshini had died due to a fear of appearing for NEET on Sunday, police said, "We are currently unable to confirm if she died due to exam pressure. It is true that she was scheduled to appear for NEET at a centre in Dharmapuri. We are investigating."

The body was shifted to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide prevention helpline.)