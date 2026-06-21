Nothing wrong if DMK, AIADMK form alliance in future: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: A day after CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that the Left parties’ support to the TVK-led government had prevented the formation of an AIADMK-led government backed by the DMK, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said there had been no talks between the DMK and AIADMK on forming an alliance.

However, Bharathi maintained that there would be nothing wrong if the two parties decided to join hands in the future. Sparking controversy, he asked the legislators who won the 2026 elections in the DMK alliance and later joined the TVK government to resign as MLAs.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Saturday, the senior DMK leader said the recent Assembly election had taught the party an important lesson about identifying its true friends and political opponents. “A change will come soon. We (DMK) will show who we are,” he said.

Responding to Shanmugam’s allegation that the DMK and AIADMK had held alliance talks after the election, Bharathi denied the charge. He said the DMK had neither held discussions with the AIADMK nor entered into any alliance with it.