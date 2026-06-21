Tiruchy MGMGH to recruit transgender staff, forms eight-member panel to boost clinic infra

TIRUCHY: Days after trans persons raised concerns over inadequate facilities at the transgender person clinic in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the hospital has decided to appoint a member of the community to work at the clinic and ward, and also changed the OP services to Monday.
The decision comes following a TNIE report on June 18 highlighting grievances raised by trans persons, including the lack of a separate toilet and inadequate infrastructure at the clinic.
MGMGH Dean S Kumaravel convened a meeting on Friday with members of the community and an eight-member expert committee constituted to study their needs.
He said, “A trans person willing to take up the responsibility would be employed at the clinic and ward to assist patients and help the administration better understand issues faced by the community.”
The hospital has officially formed the committee to recommend measures for improving facilities and services for trans persons. The members are expected to visit the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai to study the facilities available before submitting its recommendations.
In another measure, the trans persons clinic’s outpatient timings have also been revised. The clinic will now function on Mondays from 9 am to 11 am. Earlier the clinic functioned on Wednesdays. The dean said, “All experts will be available in the clinic to address health-related queries and concerns of the community.”
During Friday’s meeting, trans persons reiterated concerns over the absence of dedicated toilets and other infrastructure gaps at the hospital. Participants said the interaction provided an opportunity to directly place their demands before the administration.
“We explained the difficulties faced by trans persons visiting the clinic and requested better facilities. The dean and committee members listened to our concerns and assured us that steps would be taken,” said Oviya, a trans person activist who attended the meeting.