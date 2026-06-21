Tiruchy MGMGH to recruit transgender staff, forms eight-member panel to boost clinic infra

TIRUCHY: Days after trans persons raised concerns over inadequate facilities at the transgender person clinic in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the hospital has decided to appoint a member of the community to work at the clinic and ward, and also changed the OP services to Monday.

The decision comes following a TNIE report on June 18 highlighting grievances raised by trans persons, including the lack of a separate toilet and inadequate infrastructure at the clinic.

MGMGH Dean S Kumaravel convened a meeting on Friday with members of the community and an eight-member expert committee constituted to study their needs.

He said, “A trans person willing to take up the responsibility would be employed at the clinic and ward to assist patients and help the administration better understand issues faced by the community.”