TVK cadre hang CM Vijay's portrait in govt school and shoot video, draw flak

CHENNAI: A group of TVK functionaries entered a government primary school in Thalavarampoondi near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district with a portrait of party president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, interacted with students inside a classroom and hung the portrait on the wall. They also filmed the entire proceedings and shared it on social media, triggering criticism.

In the video, the functionaries seen standing all over the classroom, in the presence of teachers, could be seen displaying two portraits of Vijay to students of Class V, and asking them whether they are able to recognise him. Pat came the answer: Vijay mama, Vijay anna.

The person holding the portrait further asks what office Vijay holds, to which a student replies, “chief minister”. The person then goes on to ask if they (students) are happy about Vijay becoming the CM? He then assures the CM will provide good education to them.

“Can we fix uncle’s photo here along with the portraits of these eminent personalities?” he asks pointing at the portraits of B R Ambedkar, CN Annadurai, Thiruvalluvar and Bharathiyar, hanging above the blackboard. Following a brief conversation, the portrait was then hung on the wall.

The incident has drawn criticism from local representatives, who alleged the functionaries entered classrooms wearing party scarves and disrupted academic activities. They also questioned the propriety of filming reels with children during class hours.

When contacted, elementary education officials told TNIE a report had been sought from the school headmaster regarding the incident.