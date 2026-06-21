Two dead, over 60 hospitalised following ammonia leak at seafood export unit near Periyapalayam

CHENNAI: At least two people were killed, and over 60 others hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.
According to police sources, around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying on the factory premises, where accommodations had been provided by the company within the campus.
The incident occurred on the unit's weekly holiday.
The ammonia leak reportedly originated from the seafood processing unit and spread across the premises. Many complained of breathing difficulties, while a few suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.
The affected workers were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment. Police earlier said one worker died while undergoing treatment.
Nine others, who were in critical condition, were shifted from a private hospital to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai in 108 ambulances.
Personnel from the Periyapalayam police station, Fire and Rescue Services, revenue department and health department rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.
Following a request from the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team from its 4th Battalion in Arakkonam.
A 30-member team equipped with gas detection devices, personal protective equipment and other specialised rescue gear was pressed into service to assess the impact of the leak, secure the area and assist rescue efforts.
Periyapalayam police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.