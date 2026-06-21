Waste collection: TN corporations may bin private agencies, adopt PPP model

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has invited tenders to appoint consultancy firms to prepare Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) and provide transaction advisory services for the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model in 12 municipal corporations in the state. Notably, solid waste management in all corporations and municipalities across the state has been carried out through private agencies over the past three years

The corporations covered under the proposal are Avadi, Hosur, Tambaram, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, and Tirunelveli. The consultancy work has been divided into three packages with an estimated cost of Rs 4.05 crore.

As per G.O. 116 dated August 24, 2022, issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, permission was granted to all corporations and municipalities in the state to undertake Solid Waste Management works through private agencies, on a contractual basis for a period of three years.

A senior official said as the existing contract period in the corporations is nearing completion, fresh tenders need to be floated. However, shortcomings have been identified in the current contractual arrangements, particularly with regard to maintaining cleanliness standards, ensuring stricter monitoring, and better service delivery. This necessitated a review and revision of the contract conditions before any fresh tender call, the official added.