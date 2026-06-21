White paper on power sector to be released next week: TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: Minister for Electricity CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said that a white paper on the electricity sector will be released next week.

Speaking to mediapersons in Madurai, Nirmal Kumar said the paper will mention the status and condition of each section and their losses. It will also declare the areas where corruption has occurred but won’t identify corrupt persons.

“DVAC and the vigilance wing (of Tangedco) are already pursuing the corruption cases and they will get the corrupt persons convicted. The corruption was rampant in erstwhile government. Senthil Balaji was the minister during the DMK regime. I don’t know what are the cases he is involved in and the departments concerned are aware of them,” stated Nirmal Kumar.

Pointing to the problems in the solar power sector, the minister said “Many people have applied for 1 MW and paid Rs 25 lakh but they are yet to get any connection.”

“We plan to recruit 15,000 persons on a contract basis this year. The previous government had offered job promises under various categories including gangman,” he added.

The minister also said a transparent portal for solar renewable energy will be launched within a few days.

“The new system is being created based on the order of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. New applicants can use the portal for getting power without paying any money. This will remove all sorts of commission or bribery,” he said.

“We are currently streamlining the process. Good investors should come to Tamil Nadu. This will also make solar power cheaper,” Nirmal Kumar further said.