3,531 rooftop solar applications pending in TN under PM Surya Ghar scheme

CHENNAI: Over 3,500 rooftop solar applications under the centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana scheme are pending across Tamil Nadu, with nearly two-thirds of them stuck for more than 15 days, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) accessed by TNIE.

As of June 6, a total of 3,531 applications were pending, of which 2,211 had been waiting for over a fortnight. Some of them, officials said, were two to three months old. Chennai leads the backlog with 932 pending cases, followed by Coimbatore (395) and Madurai (191).

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that as per the union government’s guidelines, consumers installing rooftop solar systems of up to 10 kilowatt (kW) are exempt from obtaining a feasibility report. Once the installation is completed, assistant engineers or assistant executive engineers inspect the system and approve it. Following approval, the existing electricity meter is replaced with a net meter.

As per the centre’s guidelines, there is no deadline to install rooftop solar panels after registration process under PM Surya Ghar scheme. TNGECL officials, however, said that a large share of pending applications belong to consumers who have completed registration on the portal but never proceeded with installation.