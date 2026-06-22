Attendance dips from 95% to 75% in NEET re-examination

CHENNAI: Attendance for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination conducted on Sunday dropped to around 75%, compared to over 95% recorded during the original examination held on May 3. Officials said the trend was seen across several districts in the state.

The re-examination was ordered after the May 3 NEET-UG test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, affecting over 22 lakh candidates nationwide. The original examination had recorded a national attendance of 96.92%.

In the 43 examination centres under the Chennai City region, 17,273 of 22,115 registered candidates appeared for the re-test, recording 78.1% attendance. In Kancheepuram, 1,624 candidates (76.5%) appeared out of 2,123 registered candidates.

In Chengalpattu, attendance fell from 96.1% on May 3 to 75.1% on Sunday, with 4,811 of 6,405 candidates appearing. In Tiruvallur, it dropped from 96.5% to 75.8%, with 2,465 of 3,253 candidates writing the examination.

In Madurai, 8,565 aspirants were registered across 14 centres. Of these, 6,384 candidates appeared, while 2,181 remained absent, marking nearly 75% attendance. Officials said around 25% of candidates were absent. Over 100 observers were deployed, and the Tamil Nadu State Trnsport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses for candidates.