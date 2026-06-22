Chennai cops forced to care for horses as caretakers dwindle

CHENNAI: Long after their patrol shifts end at Chennai’s century-old Mounted Police Unit, sowars (riders) return to the stables, not to ride, but to haul fodder, groom horses, clean stalls and clear waste. With only five syces (horse caretakers) against a sanctioned strength of 40, the mounted police personnel are increasingly taking on duties meant for the caretakers.

Established in 1926, the Mounted Police Unit is among the oldest specialised wings of the Greater Chennai Police. Its newly built facility at Pudupet, which incorporates the historic stables, currently houses 29 horses – 16 geldings and 13 mares – but has only five syces to care for them. Of these 29, 23 horses are currently active, with 10 being trained for participation in competitions.

The unit’s horses including Kabali, Cholan, Karikalan, Kaveri and Thamirabarani are deployed for Marina Beach patrols, crowd management duties and ceremonial events such as Republic Day celebrations.

According to sources, the shortage of caretakers has worsened over the years as they are routinely transferred to office-assistant posts after acquiring the required educational qualifications and maintaining a clean disciplinary record. Recruitment has failed to keep pace, leaving the unit severely understaffed.

During a visit to the facility, TNIE found syces and sowars carrying baskets of hay, preparing bedding, cleaning stalls and removing waste. Of the five syces, three are assigned to cleaning duties, one handles feeding and another is responsible for shoeing the horses.