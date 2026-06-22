CM Vijay’s birthday: 17,182 visit Vandalur zoo for free on Sunday

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur witnessed a massive turnout on Sunday as free entry was offered to visitors in view of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s birthday on Monday. A total of 17,182 people visited the zoo on the first day of the special initiative.

According to the zoo administration, the visitors included 14,554 adults, 1,995 children and 633 children below five years of age. Free entry will continue on Monday as well. Although there was some minor agitation from visitors, who were initially denied entry without online tickets, things went on smoothly for most part of the day.

Forest Minister R V Ranjith Kumar handed over Rs 80 lakh to the zoo administration towards the ticket cost and other expenses.

To manage the large crowds, the zoo made extensive arrangements in coordination with various government departments. Visitors with and without online pre-booked tickets were allowed entry. Separate parking facilities were provided for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, while free shuttle services operated continuously between the parking areas and the zoo entrance.

For the safety of young visitors, wrist tags carrying parent contact details were issued to over 2,500 children below eight years of age. Additional drinking water facilities, bio-toilets and waste bins were installed across the campus.

The zoo also established five medical help desks and ambulance services, which assisted 70 visitors, while four visitor help desks helped around 250 people. A fire engine was stationed within the premises as a precaution.