CMCH's RO unit brought back to life after stolen cylinder's replacement

COIMBATORE: Three months after a crucial component was stolen from the reverse osmosis (RO) plant at the super speciality block of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the Public Works Department (PWD) has reinstalled the cylinder. The theft had crippled drinking water supply to the entire block, leaving patients and attenders struggling for access to safe drinking water.

Spread over acres, with around 20 buildings totalling 3.10 lakh sq ft, CMCH handles more than 4,000 outpatients daily, apart from inpatients. The hospital has been facing significant challenges in providing drinking water supply through its RO system.

Sources said the RO units on campus have malfunctioned multiple times over several months, leading to frequent shutdowns. Drinking water facilities across the hospital are largely dysfunctional, forcing patients to buy water from outside shops.

The problem is particularly acute in the super speciality block. Each floor has two water purifiers to dispense safe drinking water to patients. But due to supply issues, the purifiers have been lying idle and non-functional.