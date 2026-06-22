CMCH's RO unit brought back to life after stolen cylinder's replacement

COIMBATORE: Three months after a crucial component was stolen from the reverse osmosis (RO) plant at the super speciality block of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the Public Works Department (PWD) has reinstalled the cylinder. The theft had crippled drinking water supply to the entire block, leaving patients and attenders struggling for access to safe drinking water.
Spread over acres, with around 20 buildings totalling 3.10 lakh sq ft, CMCH handles more than 4,000 outpatients daily, apart from inpatients. The hospital has been facing significant challenges in providing drinking water supply through its RO system.
Sources said the RO units on campus have malfunctioned multiple times over several months, leading to frequent shutdowns. Drinking water facilities across the hospital are largely dysfunctional, forcing patients to buy water from outside shops.
The problem is particularly acute in the super speciality block. Each floor has two water purifiers to dispense safe drinking water to patients. But due to supply issues, the purifiers have been lying idle and non-functional.
Three months ago, when technicians were called to fix the problem in the super speciality block, they found a cylinder attached to the RO unit missing. It was later confirmed that the cylinder had been stolen. Officials said the missing cylinder was a major reason for the disruption in the drinking water supply, and the matter was reported to the PWD for action.
Following complaints from the public and media reports highlighting the issue, the hospital management pressed for a solution. Now, the PWD has reinstalled a new cylinder in the RO unit.
Officials said the plant is expected to become operational in a couple of days after trial runs are completed. Technicians will check the condition and output before opening it for public use.
The restoration comes as a relief to thousands of patients and attenders who have been without access to safe drinking water in the hospital premises.